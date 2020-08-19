FY2020 EPS Estimates for Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) Boosted by Analyst

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.48). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MGEN. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEN opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. Miragen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,393.50% and a negative return on equity of 164.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Miragen Therapeutics by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Miragen Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

