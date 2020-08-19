FY2020 EPS Estimates for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pan American Silver in a research note issued on Sunday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.50 to $44.75 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.47.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 263,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 206,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 81,468 shares during the period. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

