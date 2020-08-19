FY2020 EPS Estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.16) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.89). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.33).

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZYNE. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.91.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $110.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 36.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.