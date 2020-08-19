FYDcoin Trading Down 9% This Week (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded down 9% against the dollar. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $814,124.21 and approximately $7,508.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001701 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000031 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000094 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 77% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 497,359,488 coins and its circulating supply is 477,056,828 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin.

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

FYDcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.