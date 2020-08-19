Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Short Interest Update

Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,300 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 634,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Gabelli Utility Trust stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.57. 221,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,437. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15. Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gabelli Utility Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gabelli Utility Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in Gabelli Utility Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Gabelli Utility Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000.

Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

