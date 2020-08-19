GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $192.00 to $134.00. The stock had previously closed at $188.08, but opened at $134.40. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S shares last traded at $141.91, with a volume of 26,238 shares.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.46.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 61.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after buying an additional 28,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 68.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 11.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 53,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 29.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.58 and a beta of 1.12.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.