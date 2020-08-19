GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Upgraded at Citigroup

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $192.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.46.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

NASDAQ:GLPG traded down $45.36 on Wednesday, reaching $142.72. 22,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.74 and its 200-day moving average is $206.57. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $274.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 437.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.