Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GRTX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Galera Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

In other Galera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 4,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $39,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,053,970 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,316. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 475,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 427.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

GRTX opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. Galera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.74.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

