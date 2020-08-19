GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Gap Down to $14.96

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.96, but opened at $14.80. GAP shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 298,633 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPS. Royal Bank of Canada raised GAP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut GAP from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.72.

Get GAP alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. GAP’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Strain acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,944.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of GAP by 14.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GAP by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,094 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 71.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,840,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 769,172 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of GAP by 1.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,026,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,284,000 after acquiring an additional 38,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the second quarter worth about $2,988,000. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAP (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.