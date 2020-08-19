GAPS (GAP) Achieves Market Cap of $5.34 Million

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, GAPS has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One GAPS token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00004534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. GAPS has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and $536,649.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00048703 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,807.49 or 1.00251168 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002392 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000542 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00208247 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 69.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002099 BTC.

About GAPS

GAP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main.

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

