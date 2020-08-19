Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $9.81 million and $2.53 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00008528 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, DEx.top and The Rock Trading.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00141369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.84 or 0.01737340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00189854 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00135491 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 9,807,323 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

