Gems (GEM) Reaches Market Cap of $183,395.20

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. Gems has a market cap of $183,395.20 and approximately $1,126.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gems token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gems alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00140562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.67 or 0.01758063 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00190175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00138207 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Gems Token Profile

Gems launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,198,291,896 tokens. The official website for Gems is gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol.

Gems Token Trading

Gems can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.