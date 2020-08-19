Genel Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Short Interest Update

Genel Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the July 15th total of 69,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genel Energy in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEGYF remained flat at $$1.92 on Wednesday. Genel Energy has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65.

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

