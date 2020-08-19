General Attention Currency (XAC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.20 Million

General Attention Currency (CURRENCY:XAC) traded up 152.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One General Attention Currency token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Livecoin, Fatbtc and Crex24. General Attention Currency has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $6.00 worth of General Attention Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, General Attention Currency has traded down 28.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00141123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $209.29 or 0.01777064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00190789 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00139508 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000162 BTC.

General Attention Currency Token Profile

General Attention Currency’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. General Attention Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@amark_io. General Attention Currency’s official Twitter account is @amark_io. The Reddit community for General Attention Currency is /r/amark. General Attention Currency’s official website is amark.io.

General Attention Currency Token Trading

General Attention Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, STEX, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as General Attention Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire General Attention Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy General Attention Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

