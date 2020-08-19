General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,429,221 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of General Motors worth $86,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in General Motors by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in General Motors by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in General Motors by 714.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.56. 225,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,020,112. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett purchased 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura Instinet cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

