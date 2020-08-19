GenesisX (XGS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $29.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $21,322.26 and approximately $29.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,679,660 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net.

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

