Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock Position Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97,446 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Genpact worth $10,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. Also, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $188,832.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,531,327.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $36.13. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on G. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genpact from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

