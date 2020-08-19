Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,760 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for about 1.7% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 18.8% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 475 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 5.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Kenneth A. Barker sold 14,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $1,995,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $96,586.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,571.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,974 shares of company stock valued at $7,175,597. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.58. 1,413,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,710. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.49 and a 200 day moving average of $118.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $147.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.52.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

