Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 103.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $637,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,354,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of BATS:IGV traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.65. The stock had a trading volume of 481,509 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.46. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

