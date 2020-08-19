Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys 134,913 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,913 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 2.0% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.12. 22,683,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,801,266. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.