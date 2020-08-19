Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys 8,549 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,822,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826,599 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10,649.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,746,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,058 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $109,591,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,315,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,798,000 after purchasing an additional 470,871 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 340,797 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.64.

