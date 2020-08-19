Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

IVV stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.00. 1,634,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,479,906. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $341.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $325.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.88.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

