Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Grows Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Zoetis by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Zoetis by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 663,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,958,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Edward Jones upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,994.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $299,846.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,922 shares of company stock worth $4,248,547 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.28 and a 200-day moving average of $134.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $163.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

