Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 0.92% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWZ. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 124,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000.

Shares of PWZ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.95. 18,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,256. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $28.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.23.

