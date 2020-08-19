Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $5.76 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,660 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 1.3% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.5% during the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 24.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 43.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $9.52 on Wednesday, hitting $491.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,505,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,835,033. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The company has a market capitalization of $213.68 billion, a PE ratio of 82.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BofA Securities decreased their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.77.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218 shares in the company, valued at $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,644 shares of company stock worth $101,726,542. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

