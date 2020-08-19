Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $5.92 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,581 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $113.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,482,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,740,123. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.23. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $121.06.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

