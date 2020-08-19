Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $7.84 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 896.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,088 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.7% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.83 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,687,408 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.