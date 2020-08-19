Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 53,237 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,917 shares of the airline’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,437 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 14,406 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUV. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.16. 7,256,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,543,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 85.40 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.35 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

