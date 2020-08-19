Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Reduces Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,232 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $2,175,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 29.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 38,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 36,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.03. 6,387,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,778,938. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $116.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,794 shares of company stock worth $22,030,228. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

