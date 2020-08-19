Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 23,859 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management decreased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,518 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 23,859 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 3.0% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $2,280,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Private Vista LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 26.8% in the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,714,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,810,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $230.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

