Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 9,007 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,749 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,007 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.65. 19,251,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,434,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.88. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

