Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Takes $1.41 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $81,637,418.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $16,523,586.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,763,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 774,796 shares of company stock valued at $176,951,258 over the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $186.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.35.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $10.65 on Wednesday, reaching $276.80. 6,517,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,908,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,628.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of -1.51. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $281.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.