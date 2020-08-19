Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ITA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.65. 126,200 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.87.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

