GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the July 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GNGBY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GETINGE AB/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GETINGE AB/ADR in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GETINGE AB/ADR in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of GNGBY stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.88. GETINGE AB/ADR has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from GETINGE AB/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.07.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Surgical Workflows, and Life Science segments. It offers practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables; anesthesia, beating heart surgery, and ceiling devices; washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions; connected solutions; consumables products; drain products; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; inspection and packaging services; intra-aortic balloon counter pulsation therapies; critical care ventilators; modular room systems; operating lights; operating tables and accessories; operating room (OR) furniture; OR integration systems; patient flow management solutions; patient transport solutions; sealing equipment; sterile supply management and traceability solutions; sterilizers; surgical assist systems; surgical perfusion components; loading and distribution trolleys; trays and baskets; and after sales consulting services.

