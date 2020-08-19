Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Up to $0.56

Shares of Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.59. Gevo shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 31,191 shares trading hands.

GEVO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Gevo from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 43.46% and a negative net margin of 172.53%. On average, analysts expect that Gevo Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

