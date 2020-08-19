Gexan (GEX) Price Tops $0.0050 on Exchanges

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded down 54.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, Gexan has traded up 210.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Gexan coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. Gexan has a market capitalization of $13,182.57 and $4,216.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00048061 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00767824 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.87 or 0.01573926 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,860.77 or 1.00980933 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00011693 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00140245 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006733 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00059274 BTC.

Gexan Profile

Gexan (CRYPTO:GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

