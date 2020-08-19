GHOST Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 56.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. GHOST has a market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $500,335.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GHOST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002524 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GHOST has traded 64.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GHOST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008482 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00140048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.31 or 0.01771791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00190924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00136448 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC.

GHOST Token Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 13,573,415 tokens. The official website for GHOST is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

GHOST Token Trading

GHOST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GHOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.