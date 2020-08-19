Gifto 1-Day Volume Tops $2.12 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Gifto token can currently be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network, BiteBTC and Kryptono. Gifto has a total market cap of $9.18 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00139107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $211.72 or 0.01784493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00191670 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00135513 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 716,004,035 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, CoinTiger, Binance, BiteBTC, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Coinnest, Bithumb, OKEx, Upbit, Kryptono, Allbit, Cobinhood and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

