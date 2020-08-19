Gifto Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.23 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Gifto token can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, Bibox and CPDAX. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Gifto has a total market cap of $8.23 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gifto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00139126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $206.17 or 0.01757427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00189879 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00138341 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto launched on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 716,004,035 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io.

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cobinhood, Binance, Bancor Network, Bithumb, Coinnest, OKEx, Bibox, BiteBTC, Kryptono, Kyber Network, CPDAX, Upbit, CoinTiger and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.