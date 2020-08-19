Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GILD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $69.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of -287.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.07. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

