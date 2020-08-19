Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.18. Gitennes Exploration shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and a P/E ratio of -3.27.

About Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT)

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral deposits in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Maroon gold property the consist of four mineral claims covering an area of 1,059 hectares located in the north of Terrace, British Columbia; and a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver-gold project comprising four contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 2,700 hectares located in the north-central Peru.

