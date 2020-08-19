GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Position Cut by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,208 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,050 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 150.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,764,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,412,000 after buying an additional 8,858,438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,215,994 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,274 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 15,141.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,819,379 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,320 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,670,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GSK. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 361,111 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.74. 1,634,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,615. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.97. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4914 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.20%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

