Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 427.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,521 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $16,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Global Payments by 12.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Global Payments by 98.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Global Payments from $230.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.19.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.57. The company had a trading volume of 43,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.35 and a 200-day moving average of $171.91. The firm has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

