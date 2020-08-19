Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA) Shares Down 0.1%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.20 and last traded at $24.34, 8,508 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 62,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55.

