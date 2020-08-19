Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) Position Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.76% of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 49,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Super Income Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Super Income Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Super Income Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.