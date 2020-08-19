Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the July 15th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Golden Leaf has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

Golden Leaf Company Profile

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products. The company also research and development; ownership, administration, and leasing of real estate; ownership and leasing of capital equipment; and medical marijuana patient consulting activities.

