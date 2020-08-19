Golden Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Golden Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:GVYB) shares dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70, approximately 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84.

About Golden Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:GVYB)

Golden Valley Bank (Chico, CA) provides various banking products and services in northern California. The company offers a range of personal and business banking services, including checking and money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; home loans; and commercial loans.

