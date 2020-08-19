GoldFund (GFUN) Trading Down 15.3% This Week

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. One GoldFund token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $161,578.20 and $1,042.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002763 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002445 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000162 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GoldFund is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

