Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 108.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.0% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 157.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.52.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.31. 3,067,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.75.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

