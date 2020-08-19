GoldMint Market Cap Hits $343,002.44 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. GoldMint has a total market cap of $343,002.44 and $766.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001524 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00140562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.67 or 0.01758063 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00190175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00138207 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

